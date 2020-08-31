County, state law enforcement agencies looking for escaped Tyler County Jail inmate

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Tyler County authorities are still looking for a jail trustee who allegedly walked off the grounds of the Tyler County Justice Center on Sunday.
According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO jailers discovered that Robert Edward Key Jr., a 42-year-old inmate who had trustee status, walked off the grounds of the jail at about noon on Sunday.
Law enforcement officers located Key’s orange inmate outfit in a wooded area near the jail, the Facebook post/press release stated. Scent-specific and pack dogs were called in from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Gibb Lewis and Polunsky units, but they were unable to locate Key.
Currently, Tyler County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Texas Rangers are still looking for Key, the Facebook post stated.
Key, of Silsbee, is 5-feet-11 inches tall and about 170 pounds. He has sandy blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to the Facebook post, Key had been a prisoner at the Tyler County jail since October of 2019, when he was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Key has also been charged with felony escape.
Anyone with any information on Key’s whereabouts is urged to call the Tyler County Sheriff’s office at (409) 283-2172 or Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Calls to Crime Stoppers will be anonymous and the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to the suspect’s arrest or indictment.
