First Alert: Heat advisories likely to continue through Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Since more oppressive heat is on deck for Tuesday, many Deep East Texas counties will see their heat advisories extended through at least Tuesday evening as daytime highs top out in the upper 90′s with heat index values topping out between 105 and 110 degrees in the afternoon hours.
There will be several storm complexes that will mainly bypass us to the north, drenching north and northeast Texas the next couple of days as frontal boundaries stall out to our north. This is where the storm track will reside.
Therefore, outside of a few pop-up showers or the outside chance any of those decaying storms making it this far south, we will start the month of September sweating it out as it remains hot with slim rain chances.
There is a glimmer of hope in that as we transition toward the end of the week, a cold front will drop down into East Texas and bring us a slightly better chance of some scattered downpours.
This will lead to ‘not as hot’ temperatures and some lower humidity coming back by this Labor Day weekend.
It may get even better next week as trends suggest we could see a second, stronger cold front sweep through the Piney Woods. If this second front can come to fruition, then we would see a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the middle part of next week.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed that these frontal boundaries can make it down this far south and offer us some heat relief.
