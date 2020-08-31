Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! Hot and humid conditions will continue into this afternoon as highs warm into the middle 90s, but thanks to our ample humidity, heat index values will range from 105-110 during the heat of the day, so a Heat Advisory is in effect until 7 PM this evening. Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible this afternoon but not everyone will see the rain today. Rain chances do look to increase later this evening due to a slow moving cold front centered over north Texas and southern Oklahoma. Showers and storms will develop along this cold front and will advance to the east and southeast, likely moving into the I-20/I-30 corridor sometime overnight. Isolated damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and large hail will be possible within the strongest cells along this disturbance. We will remain in this active weather pattern throughout the majority of the workweek as our slow moving cold front does not make much progress each day, and will continue to trigger multiple rounds of on and off showers and storms through Thursday. Folks who do see rainfall will likely enjoy some cooler temperatures in the afternoon, otherwise muggy and warm conditions will continue for areas across East Texas until a cold front sweeps through East Texas late Friday, knocking afternoon highs back down into the upper 80s on Saturday!