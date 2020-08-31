EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and a bit breezy. South winds will be breezy at times through the afternoon with partly cloudy skies. It will be very hot and humid with a heat advisory in effect through 7pm this afternoon. A very slow moving cold front to the north of East Texas will bring chances for rain to the area this week. A few scattered showers are possible this afternoon, but chances for rain will increase through the middle of the week as the cold front edges closer to the Red River. Expect a few thunderstorms to possibly be heavy, especially in northern counties of East Texas, closer to the cold front. Some heavy rainfall, lightning and small hail are possible with a few stronger storms. The best chance for storms will be in the late afternoon during the hottest part of the day. As the front finally reaches East Texas by late week, north winds will help reduce humidity and cool things down very briefly.