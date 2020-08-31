WEBXTRA: Community rallies to help Jasper County lineman who lost home during Hurricane Laura

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Many people in the Beech Grove community of Jasper County are still cleaning up in the aftermath of Hurricane Laur.
That includes the family of Justin Smith. He’s a lineman who is engaged to be married soon. But on Thursday after Hurricane Laura’s landfall, he and his fiancé lost their home due to a massive tree falling on it.
The Beech Grove Volunteer Fire Department helped to remove that tree and learned Smith was a lineman for the Jasper Newton Electric Cooperative. He was trying to get equipment so he could go to work to help those without power.
Beech Grove VFD Fire Chief James Gunter tells us says they had encountered Smith earlier in the day when he offered to help them cut a tree from another home.
On Friday, Gunter says he learned Smith was injured while working to restore electrical service for the county. Smith says he feared the worst.
“I got two broken bones in the left foot and in the middle part of the left foot torn in a lot of the ligaments. We were working behind Rayburn Dam. We’ve cut lines off trees before. We know the danger there before, but we’ve learned it and we work with it the best we can. This one, it broke too soon. The wire picked up on the log. I couldn’t get away fast enough and it caught me,” Smith said.
