West Sabine ISD cancels class for Tuesday due to power outages

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With many of West Sabine ISD students and staff still experiencing power outages four days after Hurricane Laura battered parts of East Texas, WISD’s leadership decided to cancel class tomorrow.
“Many of our students and staff are still experiencing power outages,” a post on the West Sabine ISD Facebook page stated. “As a result, we are canceling all classes tomorrow, Tuesday, September 1.”
The school district was closed from Wednesday through Friday of last week, and it was closed on Monday as well.
The post also touched on the need for some Sabine County residents to boil their water before use.
“We have been told that if you have Pineland Water, you are not under a boil advisory; however, Sabine County Residents not on Pineland water have been advised to boil water before use,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Facebook post, West Sabine ISD will be allowing families to fill water containers at the high school cafeteria from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. People should enter on the backside of the high school and provide their own containers.
West Sabine ISD is also offering showers for individuals and families who are still without water. Those interested should contact the high school, and showers will be by appointment only from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
The post stated that all central, campus, and administration staff are back at work.
“Please call or email us if you have any questions,” the Facebook post stated.
The West Sabine ISD post also stated that the school district’s leadership will make a decision about whether they will cancel class Wednesday through Friday by noon Tuesday.
