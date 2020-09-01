Deep East Texas Electrical Co-op reports more than 4,000 waiting for power

By KLTV Digital Media Staff | September 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 11:31 AM

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) -As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative (DETEC) is reporting 4,872 outages remaining.

At the peak of the storm, DETEC reported 62% of the system to be damaged with 25,474 outages across the 8 county system.

Remaining power outages:

Jasper County: 20

Nacogdoches County: 0

Newton County: 1,017

Panola County: 34

Sabine County: 3,460

San Augustine County: 62

Shelby County: 276

DETEC estimates power restored by Wednesday, Sept. 2 to: Jasper, Panola, Shelby, and San Augustine County.

DETEC estimates power restored by Monday, Sept. 7 to: Sabine, Newton, and Jasper County.

If you are still without power, call 1-800-392-5986, locate the 6 digit number on your meter, and report the telephone number and name associated with your account.

