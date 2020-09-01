The difficulties masks impose to the deaf community

“Let’s take this college class. Let’s turn off all the lights so we only have a little bit of light coming from the windows. The teacher can’t have a microphone, and they can’t have a PowerPoint, we need to write it on the chalkboard or white board.” Marsha Moore an interpreter describes these circumstances as what it would be like for a deaf or hard of hearing student to navigate their studies without being able to see the lower half of the teacher or interpreter’s face.