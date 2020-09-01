Families of Odessa mass shooting victims file suit, seek $1M

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Family members of two of the deceased Odessa mass shooting victims are suing the person who supplied the AR-style firearm to the mass shooter as well as the gun parts manufacturer for over $1 million in damages.
The Odessa American reports the families of 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez and 40-year-old Joseph Griffin are filing a civil lawsuit against Anthony Braziel, from whom mass shooter Seth Ator illegally obtained his weapon, and Anderson Manufacturing, a Kentucky-based gun parts manufacturer. Griffin said Anderson Manufacturing and Braziel each will be served by certified mail, after which they have 20 days to answer the lawsuit.
