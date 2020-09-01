Families of Odessa mass shooting victims file suit, seek $1M

Families of Odessa mass shooting victims file suit, seek $1M
A cross with the name Leilah Hernandez was erected in Odessa to commemorate the 15-year-old who died in the Aug. 31 mass shooting. Hernandez was the youngest person killed in the mass shooting that injured more than 20 and killed seven people. (Source: Shane Battis, KOSA-TV)
By Associated Press | September 1, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated September 1 at 12:50 PM

ODESSA, Texas (AP) - Family members of two of the deceased Odessa mass shooting victims are suing the person who supplied the AR-style firearm to the mass shooter as well as the gun parts manufacturer for over $1 million in damages.

The Odessa American reports the families of 15-year-old Leilah Hernandez and 40-year-old Joseph Griffin are filing a civil lawsuit against Anthony Braziel, from whom mass shooter Seth Ator illegally obtained his weapon, and Anderson Manufacturing, a Kentucky-based gun parts manufacturer. Griffin said Anderson Manufacturing and Braziel each will be served by certified mail, after which they have 20 days to answer the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.