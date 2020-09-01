First Alert: Breaking the heat wave with better rain chances

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We might finally be able to break the heat wave as modest rain chances and increasing cloud cover return to our part of the state the next few days.
Heavy rainfall in north central Texas will send an outflow boundary into the Piney Woods on Wednesday, bringing us increasing clouds and a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Outside of any cooling downpours, it will still be hot, with highs in the middle 90′s.
An upper level disturbance in west Texas will send us more clouds and keep a modest chance for rain in our forecast for Thursday and Friday. Friday’s rain chances may also be aided by a weak cool front pushing through our part of the state.
This first cool front should bring us a slight drop in temperatures and take an edge off the heat as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend.
It may get even better next week as trends suggest we could see a second, stronger cold front sweep through the Piney Woods either late Tuesday or early Wednesday, about a week from right now. If this second front can come to fruition, then we would see more rounds of rain followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the middle part of next week.
Rainfall accumulations in the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with the higher end amounts likely occurring west of Highway 59. These are the driest areas in East Texas, so let’s hope this comes to fruition.
