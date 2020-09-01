First Alert: Hoping for some rain to take an edge off the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper level disturbance in west Texas will send us more clouds and keep a modest chance for rain in our forecast from Wednesday through Friday.
Friday’s rain chances may also be aided by a weak cool front pushing through our part of the state.
This first cool front should bring us a slight drop in temperatures and take an edge off the heat as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend. This will lead to daytime highs coming down into the lower 90′s.
It may get even better next week as trends suggest we could see a second, stronger cold front sweep through the Piney Woods either late Tuesday or early Wednesday, about a week from right now. If this second front can come to fruition, then we would see more rounds of rain followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the middle part of next week.
Rainfall amounts should average one-to-two inches through this time next week, which would help prevent the onset of any drought conditions in the Piney Woods.
Let’s keep our fingers crossed that these frontal boundaries can make it down this far south and offer us some heat relief.
