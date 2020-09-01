Longview ISD superintendent talks district COVID-19 protocol

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It has been a week since school started for students at Longview ISD.
Since then, around a half-dozen students have tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox talked about the protocol for dealing with COVID-19 cases in the district.
“Well we have a protocol that’s listed on our website. And actually there are about five protocols depending, for an example -- we had a elementary student that came up testing positive and she had never been with any other students without her mask. And so there was no need to quarantine any of those students or staff members. They were all contacted and and you know there’s a protocol there that we follow,” Wilcox said. “We had another student that was involved in extracurriculars where the student did take off their mask and interacted with the other students. And in that case, you know, the students that they interacted with had to be quarantined. But we lay all those scenarios out on our website.”
Wilcox said the district is looking into the possibility of conducting more robust testing in the district.
“But we’re trying to be proactive and creating a more robust environment where we can possibly continue to operate and not have to shut down. No one wants to shut down. No one wants to discontinue UIL activities. But you know, they’re just, you get to a point where that’s just what you have to do for the health and safety of everyone. We want to ensure that we have our UIL activities this year, as well as we have as much in-class learning as possible. And so we are really diving into what can we do to be more proactive in testing. i.e. identifying a positive student -- be they asymptomatic or not,” Wilcox said.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.