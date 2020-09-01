EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another very warm, muggy start to the day with temperatures near 80 degrees. Expect a breezy and hot afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90s and another heat advisory is in effect for most of East Texas with feels like temperatures in the triple digits. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and thundershowers today. That chance for rain increases through midweek as a cold front gets closer to East Texas. Expect even more rainfall for Wednesday, Thursday and even Friday. This will cool temperatures down even more with afternoon highs in the 80s. A few showers and thundershowers will carry over into the early weekend and another cold front could be on the way for early next week!