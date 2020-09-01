Newton High School football team helps clean up debris left by Hurricane Laura

NEWTON, Texas (KTRE) - From the football field to the front line of cleanup efforts in Newton, players and coaches of the Newton High School football team are helping clear debris left behind from Hurricane Laura.
About fifteen houses in total and one house after another, the team sawed, carried, and piled up debris for residents all over the county.
“We just get out and start working, some people are not even home and we just help them out,” said senior, Brice Westbrook. “They’ll appreciate it.”
Many of the players and coaches are still without power but recognize the importance of showing up for their community.
“They support us all year in football, basketball, and baseball, so we just give back to them, support them,” Westbrook said.
The group had lots of hands, saws, and even a tractor, which head coach Drew Johnston said helped.
“We had some help, one of our player’s dads had a tractor with him, so that helped us a lot. It was a good deal, a good group effort, and we just wanted to give back to the community because they support us,” Johnston said.
A caravan of trucks traveled through town until they found their next home to work on.
“We had drove around and saw some places that needed, hey we could start there, and it kind of got on social media, people started taking pictures and people found out,” Johnston said. “So, we had a few requests. People called and got on Facebook and stuff like that and asked if we’d come help. So, we ended up, the last few yards we did was that kind of stuff.”
Johnston said the day went well. They have not practiced in over a week and seeing some of the team back together made him happy.
“It was good. Like I said there’s some of them still making their way back in town. We still don’t have power and every place in town. There’s spots slowly getting it back,” Johnston said. “So there were some kids back in town, the ones that came out and helped, I was really proud of. I know there was some, I had a bunch text me that wanted to be here, they just couldn’t.”
Newton’s emergency manager says the Texas Department of Transportation is contracted to pick up debris in Orange and Newton counties and they’re expected to begin on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.