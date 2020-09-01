Parts of Burkeville ISD remain unusable as cleanup continues after Hurricane Laura

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - School districts in Deep East Texas continue to deal with storm cleanup in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Burkeville ISD Superintendent Ann Gardner said multiple school buildings were damaged when the storm barreled through last Thursday.
The lower and upper elementary school buildings have roof damage, Gardner said. Gardner said parts of the buildings are not usable. The lower elementary school’s entire roof was torn off.
A restoration company is helping to clean and fix usable parts of the buildings, and technology specialists are working to make sure they tech is in place for students to return next Wednesday.
“Burkeville is a very small school, and we don’t have a lot of industry here. So, we don’t have excess funding like the big schools do. We really don’t have anywhere else to house our students so we have to make do,” Gardner said. “Of course, we do have some facility areas that we can move our three classrooms to. But we are without a library now, a computer lab for our kids. We just don’t have the resources that most big schools have to give our kids the same opportunities.”
Several area schools have reached out to offer equipment and supplies to help the district recover, Gardner said.
