Parts of Burkeville ISD remain unusable as cleanup continues after Hurricane Laura

“Burkeville is a very small school, and we don’t have a lot of industry here. So, we don’t have excess funding like the big schools do. We really don’t have anywhere else to house our students so we have to make do,” Gardner said. “Of course, we do have some facility areas that we can move our three classrooms to. But we are without a library now, a computer lab for our kids. We just don’t have the resources that most big schools have to give our kids the same opportunities.”