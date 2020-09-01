Patrick Mahomes celebrating 25th birthday by giving back

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse native and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be celebrating his 25th birthday by giving back through a virtual charity event.
Mahomes’ charity, the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation is putting on the event on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m.
The event will help raise funds for 15 charities including the East Texas Food Bank.
“Our birthday wish is to have at least 1,500 donations at a minimum of $15,” said the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation on their website.
There will be an online auction with memorabilia and other prizes.
The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation website said the charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children. The Foundation supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources, and other charitable causes.
For more information on the event, click here.
