Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Tuesday, East Texas! It is going to be another very warm and muggy afternoon as highs climb back into the lower to middle 90s with partly cloudy skies. Our ample humidity will allow heat index values to range from 105-110 across a good chunk of East Texas, so a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM this evening. Scattered showers and thundershowers will be possible this afternoon, but not everyone will see the rain. Better chances for showers and storms arrives overnight/very early tomorrow morning as a potent upper-level disturbance tracks over East Texas throughout the first half of Wednesday. Heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and pocket change hail will be possible within the strongest storms but widespread severe weather will not be likely. More showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout Thursday and Friday as well, but some silver lining with these clouds is that our afternoon highs look to remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s throughout East Texas thanks to the likely rain chances and extra cloud cover. A cold front is still expected to move through East Texas on Friday, which will keep our afternoons in the upper 80s through Saturday before temps rebound into the lower 90s for Sunday and Monday. It still appears a second cold front will dip into East Texas sometime late Monday/Tuesday and will knock our afternoon temperatures back down into the middle to upper 80s by the middle of next week.