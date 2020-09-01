WATCH: Lufkin ISD superintendent talks about first 5 days of school year

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Along with dealing with COVID-19 related issues, Lufkin ISD also had to deal with planning for Hurricane Laura last week.
Dr. Lynn Torres, Lufkin ISD’s superintendent, spoke with Good Morning East Texas anchor Erika Bazaldua Tuesday morning before Lufkin ISD students started the fifth day of their 2020-2021 school year.
Torres said the last few days have been interesting, to say the least.
“It’s been a little crazy,” she said. “We had to pivot as we say now to play for the hurricane. We did take off two days for Hurricane Laura, and gratefully, she made a turn 60 miles to the east, and we weren’t as affected as some of our neighbors.”
Torres said today will be the first time this year that she will be able to meet with the school district’s entire leadership team face to face.
The Lufkin ISD superintendent explained that they will be hosting State Sen. Robert Nichols as he travels through his district meeting with school officials. All the other Angelina County superintendents will attend the meeting with Nichols as well, Torres said.
Torres said that she and the other superintendents will talk to Nichols about education issues and the things that are “on their radar” that they think should be on his as well. They will also be talking about budget issues because the Texas Legislature will start its next session in January.
Torres said that Lufkin ISD has also been in the process of transitioning 237 students who originally wanted to go the virtual learning route back into LISD classrooms.
LISD has also helped a school district located about 30 miles to the north of Lufkin, Torres said.
Torres explained that the school district lost all of its cafeteria staff due to COVID-19 infection or exposure. Lufkin ISD has been helping by sending some of its food service employees to help the other district with food preparation.
When asked if that was going have any effect on Lufkin ISD students, Torres said LISD is a big school district with 15 campuses. It was just a matter of moving some people around, she said.
When asked about the Texas Education Agency’s recent mandate ordering all public school districts to keep track of COVID-19 cases and symptoms, Torres said she understands where there is a need for a statewide database to help with contact tracing, but adding one more step might take too much time away from classroom instruction.
Torres said Lufkin ISD’s teachers are excited about the start of a new school year.
“Our teachers want to do what teachers love to do – have kids in their classrooms,” Torres said. “It’s what we do, and it’s what we’re trained to do. They’re excited.”
Torres added that the “new normal” has taken some adjustment. Teachers are no longer able to hug their students, and they have to make sure that social distancing is maintained in their classrooms.
“I’m a firm believer that an education is the only thing that will make a difference in the lives of some of these children,” Torres said. “We need to make sure they’re in school and learning. Virtual learning is fine, but they need to be learning.”
The Lufkin ISD superintendent said that parents can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by not sending their children to school if they are showing any of the symptoms. Torres added that Lufkin ISD has had occasional instances where kids were sent to school even though someone in their household is infected with COVID-19.
Torres said it’s a learning process for everyone and that they just need to keep the lines of communication open.
To watch the full interview, click the video above.
