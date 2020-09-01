WEBXTRA: School administrators in Deep East Texas discuss virtual learning challenges after Hurricane Laura

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The damage from Hurricane Laura is visible across Deep East Texas and connectivity concerns are growing among the schools impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Many of those schools are closed as clean up continues and students remain in the dark without electricity, internet or reliable cell phone service at their homes. Even before Hurricane Laura damaged parts of Deep East Texas, finding solutions for connectivity issues were at the forefront of administrators’ minds as parents had the option to choose virtual learning due to COVID-19 concerns.
Now, at some school districts like at Newton ISD, virtual learning is not an option after Hurricane Laura.
“Virtual learning, we’re very disappointed. Our fiber optic line that provides internet to every one of our campus has been severely damaged and destroyed. So that right there affects how our online situation can no longer happen. We were prepared for online instruction,” said Newton ISD Superintendent Michelle Barrow, “We may later be able to offer online instruction. But when school starts, we will not be able to offer that to our students. So, they are going to have to come face-to-face if they chose.”
Coming up tonight, we will hear more from school administrators from Newton County on their plans once schools are able to reopen after Hurricane Laura damaged areas of Deep East Texas. Reporting for East Texas News, I’m Jeremy Thomas.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.