WEBXTRA: School administrators in Deep East Texas discuss virtual learning challenges after Hurricane Laura

“Virtual learning, we’re very disappointed. Our fiber optic line that provides internet to every one of our campus has been severely damaged and destroyed. So that right there affects how our online situation can no longer happen. We were prepared for online instruction,” said Newton ISD Superintendent Michelle Barrow, “We may later be able to offer online instruction. But when school starts, we will not be able to offer that to our students. So, they are going to have to come face-to-face if they chose.”