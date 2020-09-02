Angelina County boil water notice rescinded for district 1 customers

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice issued on Tuesday for some Angelina County customers has been rescinded.
From the Angelina & Neches River Authority:
On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Angelina County FWSD No. 1 public water system (PWS ID Number 0030102) to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
Angelina County FWSD No. 1 has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by Angelina County FWSD No. 1 used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of September 2, 2020. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mr. Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at (936) 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634. If a customer wishes to contact TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.
