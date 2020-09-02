Body found in Texas identified as Jimmie Box

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - Authorities have made a positive identification on the body that was found earlier this month in Texas while searching for a missing DeRidder man, according to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond says the medical examiner’s office in Texas used DNA to confirm the human remains that were found in Bon Wier, TX on Aug. 17, 2020, as 26-year-old Jimmie Box Jr.
The investigation into the death of Box is ongoing.
