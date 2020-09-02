Chapel Hill’s Cameron Ford selected for the Week 1 Red Zone Player Spotlight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel Hill’s Cameron Ford exploded on the field this past Friday night to help lead the Chapel Hill 65-33.
Ford had a hand in 7 touchdowns for the Bulldogs with five passing and two rushing bringing him home the week 1 Red Zone Player Spotlight, sponsored by American State Bank.
Ford quickly became a leader of the Bulldogs after transferring back to his home school from Tyler High were he played for two years.
“Being a leader drives me and makes me have a chip on my shoulder,” Ford said. " I come into work every day work hard, go to school and do everything right.”
Chapel Hill will host Kaufman on Friday at 7:30 PM.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.