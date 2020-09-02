Diboll ISD cancels sports for week after players show symptoms of COVID-19

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - Diboll ISD has canceled all football and volleyball games for the rest of the week after several student-athletes began showing symptoms of COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Vicki Thomas, the student-athletes and other students attended a party over the weekend and are now showing the symptoms.
Thomas said she is confident in keeping school open and students and staff do “a tremendous job while they are on campus following those protocols” of masking, social distancing and hand-washing.
Thomas said in the letter to parents that the affected students’ parents have been notified and the students have been sent home. Thomas said the high school campus has been disenfected.
