FBI joins Jimmie Box case

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The FBI is now involved in the Jimmie Box case.
Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles confirmed he requested the FBI’s assistance because the case crossed state lines.
Box, 26, was reported missing from Beauregard Parish on Aug. 3.
Crews searching for Box found human remains in a wooded area in Bon Wier, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 17. Law enforcement is waiting for the body to be identified.
Five people have been arrested in connection with Box’s disappearance.
