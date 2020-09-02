First Alert: Passing showers and added cloud cover will help mitigate the heat

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The added cloud cover and passing showers have been a nice change of pace for us today as it has in the very least helped mitigate the heat and drop temperatures a few degrees.
An upper level disturbance will continue to rotate waves of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through the Piney Woods the next couple of days, but pinpointing the timing and position of the rainfall is very difficult to do in these type of weather patterns.
Therefore, with rain chances remaining at 40% for Thursday and Friday, your best bet is to keep the umbrellas close by, just in case you encounter some of that rain as we round out the week.
The added cloud cover and scattered rain activity will hold our daytime highs down to around 90-degrees.
In addition to the upper air disturbance, a weak cool front approaching Friday afternoon will also aid in some wet weather as it passes through the Piney Woods.
This first cool front should bring us a slight drop in temperatures and take an edge off the heat as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend with very little, if any, rainfall expected during that time frame.
After a quick warm-up early next week, we are hopeful that our first notable cold front will come calling late Tuesday or early Wednesday. If this second front can come to fruition, then we would see more rain followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the middle part of next week.
By notable drop, we are talking morning lows in the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s under partly sunny skies about a week from now should models continue to trend in this direction.
Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with higher amounts west of Highway 59, which is where we have the driest conditions in the Piney Woods.
