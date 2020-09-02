Investigators searching for Jimmie Box find human remains in Texas

BON WIER, Texas (KPLC) - Investigators searching for missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box have found human remains in a wooded area in Bon Wier, Texas.
A positive ID of the remains has not yet been made.
Authorities have been searching for Box for several days. The 26-year-old has not been seen since Aug. 1. He was reported missing on Aug. 3 and his vehicle was found in Calcasieu Parish on Aug. 7.
Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford said the case is now being treated as a homicide.
The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office were continuing the search on Monday, according to Sylvester Denmond, chief investigator with the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office. Based on new interviews and information, detectives traveled to the wooded area in Bon Wier, Texas, where they found the remains during a search.
Five people have been arrested in connection with Box’s disappearance.
