Lufkin city council had to cut almost one million dollars for 2020-21

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In light of COVID- 19, times are tight for many city governments. Lufkin city leaders are trying to chop one million dollars from the budget. Citizens will see some of those reductions reflected in curbside recycling reductions.
“This year was a very challenging year. At one point we had a 977 thousand dollar deficit,” said Interim City Manager Bruce Green.
The council was committed to not changing any city-wide services, not raising taxes, or making choices that would least negatively affect city employees, Green said.
“Council determined, after considering it for several years, that it would be good to discontinue curbside recycling,” Green said. “And so now recycling is going to continue just as it did but it’s going to be at various locations.”
Assistant to the city manager, Jason Arnold, said that the city and Angelina Beautiful Clean have also been looking into bringing in a private contractor from Nacogdoches who might be able to offer curbside recycling services in Lufkin.
“We’re going to do everything we can to look out for our people here. Like I said, it’s been a very successful program in Nacogdoches,” Arnold said. “We feel it’s something that could potentially work here.”
Thirty-three city government positions were also discontinued. Green says most of those were filled by temporary or part-time workers. About ten had full-time positions, seven of which qualify for retirement. Two will work for the city on a contract base, and the third one has until the end of September, according to Arnold.
“Thirty-three positions did not include just the salaries, but included benefits, including pension plans, included health care, all of those things,” Green said. “So it greatly, when you look at 33 positions, it’s a very significant amount of money by itself.”
The city is proposing to keep the current tax rate, which is about 53 cents, for this next fiscal year. What changes is,
“When the property valuation goes up and you have new property that comes on the tax roles, if you keep that same current rate, you’re going to be raising additional tax revenues,” Green said.
Lufkin’s city council will meet again on Sept. 15 to hold a final public hearing and reading on the budget and tax rate.
