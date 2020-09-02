Nacogdoches man accused of using Snapchat to stalk former teacher

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Nacogdoches man has been arrested on stalking charges after confessing that he had been harassing his former high school teacher for over a year, according to the sheriff’s office.
Since March 2019 the victim had reported to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and the Precinct 4 Constable’s office that she was being harassed by an unknown subject through text messages and Snapchat. During this time, the victim had received several text messages and Snapchat messages from the suspect. The suspect never identified himself and used alias names during the harassment.
Officials say the suspect also used Snapchat to send the photos and Fake VOIP numbers to send messages that made it difficult for law enforcement to track. The sheriff’s office obtained several subpoenas for information during the investigation from companies in an effort to identify the suspect during the investigation.
Investigators say they received a break in the case in July that helped identify a possible suspect in the case. Investigators continued to gather more evidence which revealed that Jose Carillo Tinajero, 22, was the primary suspect in the case. He was a former student of the victim.Investigators found the suspect in Nacogdoches and conducted an interview with him.
Tinajero confessed that he had been sending the nude photos and text messages to his former teacher over the last year. Tinajero stated to investigators that he knew what he had done was stupid, but did it because he had always had a huge crush on the victim.
Tinajero was arrested on Tuesday evening and booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on charges of stalking, a 3rd degree felony. Tinajero has also been given a criminal trespass warning from the school.
