Miranda Lambert’s parents proud of hard-working, record-breaking daughter

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native Miranda Lambert received seven nominations for this year’s Country Music Awards ceremony, leading the pack of nominees. She is also up for an entertainer of the year nomination, her first in five years.
We spoke with Lambert’s family at their Lindale business Wednesday about what they thought when Miranda broke the news to them.
“We are so happy to see her hard work pay off.”
The Lambert family celebrated Tuesday after hearing that Miranda was nominated for seven categories for the upcoming country music awards. Bev Lambert, her mom, explains how ecstatic she was when she heard the news.
“You can imagine my shock when she texted the family herself, which is the first time she’s ever done that,” she said.
Bev got the text message Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. and she says it’s an honor to be a part of something special.
“We’re overwhelmed; to surpass all female nominations in the history of the CMA’s, that would overwhelm anyone. But being a small town girl from Lindale, Texas, you can imagine, it’s quite the honor,” she said.
Her father, Rick Lambert, says that Miranda’s journey wasn’t easy, but he believes it helped build her foundation to writing good music.
“We lost everything that we had. Our family went broke and we were basically homeless when we moved to the Lindale area. We moved in with a relative for a while. It took seven years to get back on our feet. But now I look back, I think that helped build Miranda’s character. I believe that gave her some inspiration.”
The family says that the nominations mean a lot to them, but Rick says that there’s one nomination that means a lot more than what’s on the surface.
“The entertainer of the year nomination is a huge thing for the family, Miranda, for her team. This year there’s two, my daughter and Carrie Underwood. We’re really proud of that. There’s more to it than just selling tickets; it’s how you’re involved in the community, what you do with your ’other life,’ as she calls it.
Tune in on November 11 on ABC to catch the 2020 Country Music Awards.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.