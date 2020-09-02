More than 4,000 DETEC customers without power

As of 4 PM Wednesday, September 2nd, Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,269 outages. After suffering through a transmission outage from our power supplier this morning, we have experienced some brief thunderstorms in parts of our system (Nacogdoches and Shelby County) that have added outages back to the count. DETEC crews and contractors are continuing to push through and are working to restore power as safely and as quickly as possible.