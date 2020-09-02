New baggage claim area open as phase 3 begins at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The general contractor for the terminal building construction at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport is moving from Phase 2 to Phase 3 of the project. Beginning Wednesday, September 2, the new consolidated baggage claim area will open for use. Passengers arriving at LBB will exit the secured area of the terminal building near Gate 8.
“It’s really a complete overhaul of the terminal building. It’s an effort to improve the function and circulation of the building, update the overall aesthetics, address the building maintenance systems of the building. It’s really a complete renovation,” said Director of Aviation Kelly Campbell.
“The concourse area, what we consider circulation, the hallway if you will, has tile now. There’s carpet in the gate holds. What really dated this building aesthetically was the rock exterior, so all of that has a new look. Some of that is covered, a lot of that is painted. All the columns in the building have a new stone exterior. It looks like a new space. New lighting, LED lighting, new ceilings, ceiling tiles. So it’s a fresh new look.”
Construction scheduled during Phase 3:
- Baggage claim 1 will close, and work to transition it to an enlarged, relocated passenger screening checkpoint will begin.
- Improvements to the curbside area will continue.
- Gate 7 will close.
- Rental car counters will relocate.
Passengers are encouraged to seek and observe temporary signage, and allow for extra time to navigate construction areas.
The renovation project is expected to be complete in Summer of 2021.
