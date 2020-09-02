Police: 6 Arkansas ATM burglars nabbed in Nacogdoches

During the traffic stop officers noticed a second vehicle that had appeared to be traveling with the first vehicle. The second vehicle was also contacted by police. Probable cause to search both vehicles was obtained during the traffic stop. During the search of both vehicles officers discovered numerous tools that are commonly used for the purposes of committing burglaries. Additionally, officers obtained information of an attempted ATM burglary in Jonesboro Arkansas. The Nacogdoches Criminal Investigation Division responded to assist and began coordinating a joint investigation with the Jonesboro Police Department.