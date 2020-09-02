Police: 6 Arkansas ATM burglars nabbed in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches Police Department:
On September 2, 2020, the Nacogdoches Police Department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1200 block of NW Stallings Dr. for a traffic violation.
During the traffic stop officers noticed a second vehicle that had appeared to be traveling with the first vehicle. The second vehicle was also contacted by police. Probable cause to search both vehicles was obtained during the traffic stop. During the search of both vehicles officers discovered numerous tools that are commonly used for the purposes of committing burglaries. Additionally, officers obtained information of an attempted ATM burglary in Jonesboro Arkansas. The Nacogdoches Criminal Investigation Division responded to assist and began coordinating a joint investigation with the Jonesboro Police Department.
Our officers located stolen items inside one of the suspect’s vehicles that belonged to a victim who had his truck stolen and then used in the attempted ATM theft. This investigation has turned into a joint investigation between the Jonesboro Police Department, Nacogdoches Police Department, and the FBI.
All six individuals from both vehicles are from the Houston area and were arrested on Engaging with Organized Criminal Activity F-2.
The six suspects that were arrested are Alvin Jackson 27 years of age, Reco Ross 29 years of age, Ronnie O’Bryant 27 years of age, John Joubert 29 years of age, Dreshawn Anthony 28 years of age, and Judah Frankhagen 27 years of age.
Currently the six suspects are being held at the Nacogdoches County Jail.
