WEBXTRA: Officials in Deep East Texas discuss efforts to clean up storm debris from Hurricane Laura

“We were one of the ones hit hardest. So, what we’re seeing is people trying to cut oaks that are 100 or 150 years old, large pine trees. They are making a tremendous effort. Also, our commissioners, Jasper-Newton Electric Cooperative, Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative to clear the right of ways, the utility rights-of-way to get power turned on.,” Allen said. “There’s quite a bit of debris out there. As they cut and move forward, they’re pushing it out of the way and continuing to move forward, but somebody is going to have to collect all of that later on. We’ve got quite a bit on the state highways but also on the county roads and city streets. We’re really looking forward to get this stuff collected so they can get it out of the way and move forward and get prepared for the next one.”