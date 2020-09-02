Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We’re looking at a soggy day today as showers and thunderstorms will continue to be possible throughout the remainder of the day. Not everyone will see the rain, but a good chunk of us will at some point this afternoon or evening. Thankfully the severe threat for today is fairly low, but at times we could see some gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will also be cooler this afternoon due in part to the extra cloud cover and rain, so enjoy it while it lasts! More on and off showers and storms will be possible throughout our Thursday and most of Friday before a cold front sweeps through East Texas on Friday afternoon. Rain will still be possible Friday evening, but it will likely not be widespread, so impacts to high school football games won’t be as great. Afternoon temps will remain in the upper 80s for Saturday before climbing back into the lower 90s for Sunday, Monday and potentially Tuesday before a second cold front begins to dip south into East Texas. This second cold front looks much more potent than the one we will see on Friday, and a big cooldown is likely as we head into the middle of the next workweek!!