Wednesday’s Weather: Clouds, Rain, Cooler!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Showers and thunderstorms continue to move through the area this morning. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds are all possible, but no widespread severe weather is expected. The rain may let up by afternoon with a break until overnight tonight. The chances for rain will continue in waves over the next few days until the cold front moves through the region. By early next week, we are tracking another cold front that will be a bit stronger and should bring another round of cooler temperatures. Today, temperatures will only reach the upper 80s – a nice break from the heat of the last few days. Expect mid to upper 80s to continue in the forecast through Saturday. Sunday and Monday for the Labor Day holiday will bring warmer conditions in the lower 90s before the next cold front arrives by midweek next week.