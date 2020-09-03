11 catalytic converters stolen from 6 UPS trucks in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -Eleven catalytic converters were stolen from six UPS trucks according to UPS manager Susan Hannah.
Lufkin police responded to the United Parcel Service at 2805 S. First Street where the trucks were parked overnight. Hannah spoke with her mechanic who parked one of the affected trucks in the parking lot on Wednesday at 1:30 a.m., so she believes the theft occurred after that time.
Police report the crew began driving the trucks off the lot at approximately 9:30 a.m., realizing there were problems and returned or stayed at the location.
According to police, all of the affected vehicles were parked in the parking lot outside of the gated area.
Each vehicle had 2 catalytic converters and both were taken from each vehicle, except one was removed and left in the cab of one truck. The mechanic determined the converter left behind was defective. Hannah said each converter was estimated to be valued at $100.
A broken piece of a saw blade was found near one of the trucks and taken as evidence.
