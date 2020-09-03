Clinton-Dix let go by the Cowboys

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After bringing in safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during free agency, the Dallas Cowboys have now cut the veteran.
The cut was made as part of an effort for the team to get down to the 53 man roster requirement by the NFL. Clinton-Dix was brought in by his former coach Mike McCarthy in March and looked to play a key role in the secondary. He was given a one-year $3.75 million deal that included a $1.25 million signing bonus. After the guarantee money the team will save $1.5 million in cap space.
Darian Thompson has quickly emerged at camp by taking much of the first team reps over Dix. Add in Xavier Woods and it makes sense why the Cowboys made the move.
It also opens up speculation that the team might go after Earl Thomas as a late edition but several NFL insiders reported on Thursday night that the team does not have a lot of interest in Thomas. But this is the Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones knows how to make a splash and is always looking to improve his team so it still would not be a surprise if the team tried to bring in Thomas.
