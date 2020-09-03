Community helps Army Veteran after Hurricane Laura

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Newton County was one of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Laura, especially those along the Sabine River.
A 94-year-old Army Veteran Bobby Walser woke up with the debris across his home. With no electricity or water, community members knew something had to be done.
“We’ve had about four hurricanes since I built this house have come through, but this one was by far the worst,” Walser said.
That’s how 94-year-old Army Veteran Bobby Walser describes Hurricane Laura when it went through northern Newton County last week.
“I looked out a window and I saw a bunch of trees down in my driveway,” Walser said. “There were seven trees in my driveway, went all the way across, it blocked it totally.”
Trees, fiberglass, and a lot more debris scattered his yard.
“My first thing was going to be to buy a chainsaw, but I would have worn it out before cleaning up all this mess,” Walser said.
But community members like Commissioner Gary Fomby and neighbors Don Haley like convinced him otherwise. They say they’ve seen the community step up.
“It’s touching but it doesn’t need to stop here because he’s living here by himself,” Haley said. “The community needs to stay in touch with him and keep checking in on him.”
And so far, many in the neighborhood, the county, and even the Burkeville football team have continued to help like with food, generators, and hands to clean up.
“I had more help than what I knew what to do with,” Walser said. They just came on in platoons of people to help me.”
And Mr. Walser admits that was a little hard to accept.
“I’ve been able to take care of myself for 94 years,” he said. “I can still take care of myself, but I appreciated every one of them their hearts were in the right place.”
He says he was impressed by how quickly they were able to cut the tree.
“YouTube, you know I don’t know if you know it or not but they show a lot of pictures of people taking down trees around houses and these fellas put them all to shame,” Walser said.
And while Mr. Walser gives credit to others, his valor deserves praise.
“In my 20 years in the Army, the Battle of the Bulge stands head and shoulder above every other thing I did,” he said. “I was in the Korean War. I was in the Vietnam War. After the Battle of the Bulge was over, that was the largest land battle that this nation has ever fought, and we saved ours. I say we saved it, but I think God helped us save it.”
And Walser says even when in dark times, He knows who has helped him through it all.
“The house wasn’t damaged severely in any way; any portion of it,” he said. “I think that is purely a miracle that. And I know how to thank (lights come on) He’s been with me all my life taking care of me.”
