Ex-women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings prepares to sue Texas Tech over firing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Marlene Stollings was previously fired in August from the Texas Tech women’s basketball program after allegations arose about an hostile and inappropriate environment came to light.
ESPN reported, Former Texas Tech women’s basketball coach Marlene Stollings believes she was fired without cause in August and has retained attorney Peter Ginsberg to pursue litigation against the school.
This week, Ginsberg sent a letter to Texas Tech vice chancellor and general counsel Eric Bentley regarding the preservation of all documents and electronically stored information regarding Stollings’ firing.
A report published in USA Today alleged Coach Marlene Stollings of maintaining a toxic work environment for players, as well as sexual harassment from a former strength and conditioning coach, Ralph Petrella. Petrella was reported to have resigned before an investigation was started into his conduct.
Among the claims are an emphasis of keeping elevated heart rates that were supposed to be maintained throughout games. Some players said they were ridiculed.
