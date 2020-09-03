First Alert: A few pockets of rain still on the menu for Friday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper level disturbance spinning over central Texas will continue to rotate waves of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through the Piney Woods the next couple of days. Not everyone will see the rain and not all rainfall amounts will be distributed equally, but your best bet is to keep the umbrellas handy, just in case you find yourself underneath a heavy downpour or two.
Rain chances will drop off to 30% overnight under mostly cloudy skies before going up to 60% on Friday. The added cloud cover and rain activity will hold temperatures down to around the 90-degree mark.
A weak cool front will bring us a slight drop in temperatures and take an edge off the heat as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend. Outside of a 30% chance of light rain on Saturday, the rest of your Labor Day weekend should be rain-free as temperatures will be warming up, again, with highs back in the middle 90′s due to more sunshine that is expected to return to East Texas.
After a quick warm-up early next week, we are hopeful that our first notable, fall cold front will come calling by the time we get into the middle of next week. If this second front can come to fruition, then we would see more rain followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the latter half of next week.
By notable drop, we are talking morning lows in the 50′s and 60′s with daytime highs in the lower-to-middle 80′s under partly sunny skies about a week from now should models continue to trend in this direction.
Rainfall amounts in the next week look to average around one-to-two inches, with some of that falling Friday and Saturday before we receive more with the stronger cold frontal passage by the middle of next week.
