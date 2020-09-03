First Alert: Keep those umbrellas handy

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The added cloud cover and passing showers have helped mitigate the heat this afternoon. Just like yesterday, most of the rain today has taken place in the areas that need it most; namely, in our western counties and communities where it has been very dry in recent months.
An upper level disturbance will continue to rotate waves of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through the Piney Woods the next couple of days. Not everyone will see the rain and not all rainfall amounts will be distributed equally, but your best bet is to keep the umbrellas handy, just in case you find yourself underneath a heavy downpour or two.
Rain chances will drop off to 30% overnight under mostly cloudy skies before going up to 60% on Friday. The added cloud cover and rain activity will hold temperatures down to around the 90-degree mark.
In addition to the upper air disturbance lingering over our part of the state, a weak cool front approaching Friday afternoon will also aid in some wet weather as it passes through the Piney Woods.
This first cool front should bring us a slight drop in temperatures and take an edge off the heat as we head into the Labor Day holiday weekend. Outside of a 30% chance of light rain on Saturday, the rest of your Labor Day weekend should be rain-free as temperatures will be warming up, again, with highs back in the middle 90′s due to more sunshine that is expected to return.
After a quick warm-up early next week, we are hopeful that our first notable, fall cold front will come calling by the time we get into the middle of next week. If this second front can make it all the way through the Piney Woods, then we would see some rain followed by a more notable drop in temperatures and pleasant weather for the latter half of next week.
