Longview man to appear on ABC’s Holey Moley Thursday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texan will appear on an ABC game show on Thursday night.
The show, called Holey Moley, involves mini golf, but it’s amped up so that in addition to putting, they also face other obstacles to get through the super-sized course.
Tony Holyfield of Longview told us in this interview that he applied to be a contestant on the show, auditioned four times, and says he had a great time and made friends on the show as it taped. He couldn’t tell us how he did in the competition, so tune in Thursday night at 7 p.m. to watch.
