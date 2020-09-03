Nacogdoches builds list for $1.8 million in CARES Act dollars

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cities everywhere have received their first allotment of $150-billion in CARES Act funding. Now they’re trying to spend it before the first of the year, or possibly lose it.
Finance director Pam Curbow and NEDCO president Larissa Philpot decide how to spend $1.8 million, the city’s share of the CARES Act funding.
“I think it’s been a Christmas list for a lot of our department heads,” said Curbow.
But for these women, this task is tougher than they expected.
“It’s not free money and we don’t look at it that way,” said Curbow to acknowledge the tax-dollars.
There are guidelines. The first allotment was $370,000 in cash. The state says 75% must be spent on response expenditures.
“(Items like) PPE, sanitizing equipment and overtime and anything related to the COVID,” said Curbow.
The state stipulates 25% will go toward economic stimulus, a focus for Philpot.
“Our small businesses are really hurting and thankfully this CARES Act money can be utilized to help those small businesses and that’s what the Economic Stimulus Grant Program is geared towards.”
Non-profits are eligible too.
A list on how to spend the second allotment of $1.4 million begins. This is reimbursement funding, not cash.
“We will be audited from the government, federal and state, on this,” assured Curbow.
Tangible purchases include WiFi stations in parks for virtual learners. A possible reconfiguration of city council chambers to accommodate safe distancing. A second set of bunker gear to better protect firefighters from COVID-19 contamination.
On the table is assisting Nacogdoches ISD with mobile device purchases.
“The Texas Education Agency created this program that essentially matches every dollar that a local city will match,” explained Philpot.
And even Nacogdoches citizens will get their hands on a proven COVID-19 protection device.
“Masks, washable masks to be distributed to the citizens,” demonstrated Curbow with a city-issued blue mask.
The women maintain social distancing, knowing not too far in another form of distance is the deadline to use the funding. Many cities want the state to extend the deadline.
