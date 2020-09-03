Nacogdoches police arrest 3 suspects accused of stealing Cadillac from dealership

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - From the Nacogdoches Police Department:
The Nacogdoches Police Department Criminal Investigation Division along with the Street Crimes Unit has been investigating a organized vehicle theft ring that has been operating in our area as well as other parts of the state and U.S. During the investigation we received valuable assistance from our local Nacogdoches car dealerships.
At Around 6 p.m. September 2, 2020 the Nacogdoches Police Department was notified by employees of a local car dealership located in the 3900 block of NW Stallings Dr that a suspect had just stolen a white Cadillac from the parking lot. The Nacogdoches Street Crimes Unit located the vehicle traveling south on Old Tyler Rd. The suspect refused to pull over for officers and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect continued fleeing from officers turning westbound on Douglass Rd before finally pulling onto a dead end street in the 2800 block. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and the vehicle was returned to the dealership. The dealership also advised there was a second vehicle at the dealership assisting in the theft. Officers were able to locate the second vehicle in the area. The two persons inside the second vehicle were found to have been working in tandem with the suspect that stole the vehicle.
This is an ongoing investigation and further charges may be forthcoming in the future. As further information becomes available it will be released. Raul Munoz 29 years of age from Houston,Tx has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity F-3, Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle F-3 and Theft F-3. Jasmin Moncada 29 years of age from Porter,Tx has been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity F-3 and Theft F-3. Samuel Santos Hernandez 28 years of age from Houston,Tx was charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity F-3, Theft F-3, and Tampering with Physical Evidence F-3. All three suspects were transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail.
