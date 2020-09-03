Nacogdoches police arrest 3 suspects accused of stealing Cadillac from dealership

At Around 6 p.m. September 2, 2020 the Nacogdoches Police Department was notified by employees of a local car dealership located in the 3900 block of NW Stallings Dr that a suspect had just stolen a white Cadillac from the parking lot. The Nacogdoches Street Crimes Unit located the vehicle traveling south on Old Tyler Rd. The suspect refused to pull over for officers and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect continued fleeing from officers turning westbound on Douglass Rd before finally pulling onto a dead end street in the 2800 block. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and the vehicle was returned to the dealership. The dealership also advised there was a second vehicle at the dealership assisting in the theft. Officers were able to locate the second vehicle in the area. The two persons inside the second vehicle were found to have been working in tandem with the suspect that stole the vehicle.