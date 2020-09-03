Newton remaining optimistic as their season remains on hold

NEWTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Newton Eagles are still on the sidelines waiting t play football.
Head coach Drew Johnston has the team scheduled to play Kirbyville on September 11. The Eagles have yet to play due to Hurricane Laura causing damage and widespread power outages around Newton.
“As soon as we get power back and enough of our kids back we will get back going,” Johnston said. “You would like to not miss any days. It is one of those things you cannot control. You pick back up and start where you left off. You try to get back in shape and get ready to play a game.”
Johnston is hopeful the team can resume practice starting on Labor Day. So far they have canceled games against Diboll and Woodville.
“You want things to go as planned but sometimes they don’t,” Johnston said. “That is part of it. You have to adapt. This is something we can not control. You had COVID and we couldn’t control that and then you had the storm. That is life. We will deal with it and get back on the field when it is time.”
