Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas!! Today will be a rainy repeat of what we saw just yesterday, so be sure to keep the umbrella close as showers and thundershowers will be possible throughout the majority of the day. Severe threat for today is very low, but we could see some heavier downpours and gusty winds at times so please remain weather alert and be safe on those slick roadways. The silver lining to our grey skies will be our temperatures this afternoon, as most of East Texas looks to remain in the middle to upper 80s for highs with only a few “hot” spots in Deep East Texas reaching the lower 90s. More cloudy skies and scattered showers possible tomorrow, but this time around not everyone will see the rain. A cold front will begin its journey through East Texas tomorrow afternoon and will break us free of this fairly active weather pattern. We will not see a huge cooldown with this first cold front, but it will keep us in the upper 80s even with plenty of sunshine peeking out on Saturday afternoon. More sunshine on Sunday and Monday (Labor Day) with mostly dry skies, then scattered rain chances return to East Texas later on Tuesday as a second, more potent cold front sweeps through East Texas later in the day. Rain chances will end early on Wednesday, and temperatures will see a big change, likely only warming into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Wednesday afternoon.