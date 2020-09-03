WEBXTRA: Huntington Middle School principal talks about virtual learning as district nears end of third week

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE’S T’Ebonie Tanner stopped by Huntington Middle School for an update on how their third week of school is going.
Almost 80 percent of Huntington ISD students are attending in-person classes. The rest are doing virtual learning from home.
Huntington Middle School Principal Kris Whisenant tells us it’s been a learning experience for everyone involved and that the district is working to ensure all students have the best education possible this schoolyear.
