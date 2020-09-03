Woman charged after inmate escapes Tyler County Jail

The Tyler County Sheriff’s Office, Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Rangers and US Marshall’s are concentrating search efforts along the Neches River, and communities in and around the Tyler/Hardin County Line of FM 92 near Fred. Robert Key is described as a white/male, approximately 5″11- 170, sandy-blonde hair/blue eyes. Key has been incarcerated at the Tyler County Justice Center since October 2019, charged with Manufacture/Deliver of a Controlled Substance.