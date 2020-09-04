Berry French toast bake by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious casserole is so good for a weekend breakfast! Use fresh or frozen berries, whichever are available depending upon time of year.
Berry French toast bake
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 1-3/4 cups fat-free milk
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 16 ounce loaf French bread, cubed
- 12 ounces frozen unsweetened mixed berries
- 2 tablespoons cold butter
- 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
- Optional: Confectioners’ sugar and maple syrup
Directions
- 1. Whisk together first 6 ingredients. Place bread cubes in a 13x9-in. or 3-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture over top. Refrigerate, covered, 8 hours or overnight.
- 2. Preheat oven to 350°. Remove berries from freezer and French toast from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, 30 minutes.
- 3. In a small bowl, cut butter into brown sugar until crumbly. Top French toast with berries; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. If desired, dust wi
