Berry French Toast Bake by Mama Steph
By Stephanie Frazier | September 4, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT - Updated September 4 at 5:44 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This delicious casserole is so good for a weekend breakfast! Use fresh or frozen berries, whichever are available depending upon time of year.

Ingredients

  • 6 large eggs
  • 1-3/4 cups fat-free milk
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 16 ounce loaf French bread, cubed
  • 12 ounces frozen unsweetened mixed berries
  • 2 tablespoons cold butter
  • 1/3 cup packed brown sugar
  • Optional: Confectioners’ sugar and maple syrup

Directions

  • 1. Whisk together first 6 ingredients. Place bread cubes in a 13x9-in. or 3-quart baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour egg mixture over top. Refrigerate, covered, 8 hours or overnight.
  • 2. Preheat oven to 350°. Remove berries from freezer and French toast from refrigerator and let stand while oven heats. Bake, covered, 30 minutes.
  • 3. In a small bowl, cut butter into brown sugar until crumbly. Top French toast with berries; sprinkle with brown sugar mixture. Bake, uncovered, until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. If desired, dust wi

