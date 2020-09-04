Better East Texas: COVID-19 progress

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are entering a phase in the COVID world as everyone is watching and speculating what the impact of back-to-school will have on the spread of the virus.
For the most part, school kids have reentered their campuses in a pretty seamless manner with masking, distancing and sanitizing practices in place and working pretty well. Across Texas, hospitalizations are reducing to levels not seen for several months, so that is progress.
Treatments for the virus, while limited, appear to be working and gaining effectiveness as time goes on. Perhaps we have found a groove and that this is the new normal; for now, at least. The challenge is that we cannot allow a little progress and improving stats to lull us to sleep or complacency. As communities, especially in the more rural communities that make up East Texas, we must stay vigilant in fighting COVID-19.
The current unknowns are what impact we will see from schools re-starting and what the timeline is for a vaccine. Hopefully, our government will not press for a vaccine before any possible solutions have been fully vetted. It is one thing to update us on testing progress, which we should know, but it is another to set unreasonable expectations.
The COVID-fighting toolbox is showing that it can work, so let the vaccine process run its course and everyone will be able to have high confidence in a vaccine when it is ready. COVID is being treated and defeated and soon there will be a solid prevention and that will determine the next normal and will make for a Better East Texas.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.